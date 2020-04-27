LPD Investigating Armed Robbery Near Lincoln Country Club
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–A robbery in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon is still under investigation and police need your help finding the suspects.
Police say a 51-year-old man was walking near 19th and Pawnee, when he saw a black SUV parked along the curb. A woman got out of the passenger side and demanded his money and phone. Another woman in the driver’s seat that was pointing a handgun toward the man. He was told by both women to give him the rings on his fingers. Both women took off with five rings, cash and a cellphone.
The victim also told police there was a man sitting in the backseat of the SUV.
If you have any information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.