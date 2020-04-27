      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

LPD Investigating Armed Robbery Near Lincoln Country Club

Apr 27, 2020 @ 9:20am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–A robbery in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon is still under investigation and police need your help finding the suspects.

Police say a 51-year-old man was walking near 19th and Pawnee, when he saw a black SUV parked along the curb.  A woman got out of the passenger side and demanded his money and phone.  Another woman in the driver’s seat that was pointing a handgun toward the man.  He was told by both women to give him the rings on his fingers.  Both women took off with five rings, cash and a cellphone.

The victim also told police there was a man sitting in the backseat of the SUV.

If you have any information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Blaze Events
Megadeth
3 months ago
Vampire Weekend
8 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
3 months ago
Joe Rogan
2 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
3 months ago