LPD Investigating Armed Robbery Monday Afternoon in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 11)–An armed robbery late Monday afternoon in north Lincoln, where a 24-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign and an unknown man walked up and knocked on the car window.

This happened at 44th and Judson, according to Police Captain Todd Kocian, who says the victim rolled down the window and the suspect showed a handgun. The victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money. Kocian described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 5-6 with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie and black shorts, about 18 to 24-years-old with dark hair and a thin mustache.

If you have information about this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.