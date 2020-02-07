LPD Investigating A String of Car Thefts At Two Apartment Complexes
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–At least three vehicles have been reported stolen and five others broken into at two northeast Lincoln apartment complexes from overnight Thursday into Friday. Lincoln Police tell us two vehicles were stolen from the Villa Apartments near 70th and Adams, while three were broken into. Another vehicle was stolen from the Chateau complex near 63rd and “Y” Streets, while two others were broken into. Police are still gathering other reports and there could be more cases. Investigators say there are no suspects at this time.