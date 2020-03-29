LPD Investigate Hit & Run Fatality; Driver in Custody
On March 28th, 2020 at approximately 9:30 pm Lincoln Police investigated a fatality hit and run collision that occurred in the 3800 block of Holdrege Street. Lincoln Police officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the 3800 block of Holdrege Street on a report of a man down in the street. Upon arrival, the male was deceased and evidence at the scene indicated that he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.
Officers later contacted the driver of the vehicle and arrested her for Leaving the Scene of an Accident resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death. The driver was identified as twenty-two-year-old Teawna Stetson of Lincoln. The deceased is a forty-four-year-old Lincoln man. His identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The accident is still under investigation and Holdrege Street has been reopened.
Officers believe the occupants of an SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, that was in the area at the time of the accident may have important information and are urged to call police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-360.
