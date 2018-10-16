Lincoln Police have released the name of the 69-year-old woman critically hurt by a large tree branch that fell on her Sunday near 45th and “M.”

Katherine Koci suffered rib and leg injuries and is in critical but stable condition. She and her neighbor wer trying to remove a branch covering her car at the time.

That neighbor, 63-year-old Timothy Houlihan, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The branch that hit them was estimated to be two inches in circumference and had fallen due to heavy wet snow on Sunday afternoon.

The post LPD Identifies Woman Hurt By Fallen Branch Sunday appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.