LPD Identifies Victim In Tuesday Afternoon’s Deadly Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 2)–A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead, while another motorcyclist is in a Lincoln hospital and a third rider wasn’t hurt, after a crash late Tuesday afternoon in southeast Lincoln.
Police Captain Todd Kocian on Wednesday said that the three motorcyclists were northbound on 70th Street, between Highway 2 and Old Cheney Road, when William Schnakenberg sped up to pass the other two motorcyclists and lost control. Schnakenberg hit 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, where both men were ejected and William ended up hitting a fence.
Kocian said William Schnakenberg was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bryan Schnakenberg was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The third motorcyclist was not hurt.
Kocian added that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. The stretch of northbound 70th between Highway 2 and Old Cheney Road was closed down for several hours, as officers were reconstructing the crash scene.