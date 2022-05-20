LPD Identifies Victim In Thursday Morning Homicide
LINCOLN—(KFOR May 20)—Lincoln Police on Friday released the identification of the victim in Thursday morning’s homicide at 28th and “F” Street.
Assistant Chief Jason Stille said 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones died after he got involved in a fight over a property dispute. Jones was unresponsive when Officers arrived around 6:30am Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Stille says an autopsy will be done Friday to determine the cause of death.
Three people are in custody, after they were arrested in a traffic stop near 27th and “E” not long after the incident. Manslaughter charges loom for 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Micah Berggren is accused of second-degree assault.