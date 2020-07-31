LPD Identifies Victim In Deadly Crash Thursday Night
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 31)–Lincoln Police are still investigating a deadly crash that happened west of 33rd and Highway 2 on Thursday night, where a 23-year-old man died and another one involved suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The victim has been identified as Brady Sweetser. Officer Erin Spilker says witnesses started CPR on Sweetser, before officers took over and later LFR continued life-saving efforts. Spilker says Sweetser was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spilker says witnesses reported seeing Sweetser’s westbound motorcycle on Highway 2 going faster than the speed limit, when it collided with an eastbound car turning on to Pioneers Boulevard. No citations have been issued right now.
