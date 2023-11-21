LPD Identifies Victim in Deadly Crash Monday Afternoon

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–New information was released Tuesday afternoon regarding the investigation into a deadly crash on Monday afternoon at 20th and Nebraska Parkway.

In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say the driver of a 2009 maroon Chevy Impala, 32-year-old Ryley Costello, died from his injuries at a Lincoln hospital, while the other driver, a 38-year-old Crete man, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Costello’s car was on 20th Street about to turn eastbound onto Nebraska Parkway, where it was hit by a westbound 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by the man from Crete in the middle of the intersection.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The investigation continues.