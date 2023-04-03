LPD Identifies Victim from Friday Night’s Deadly Shooting in north-central Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 3)–Lincoln Police have identified the victim from Friday night’s homicide at a home near 27th and Fair.

Chief Teresa Ewins on Monday identified the victim as 18-year-old Damien Brave. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital by private vehicle and later died from his wounds. Police said Brave previously attended both Lincoln High and Lincoln Southeast but had stopped attending school after last semester.

Chief Ewins said dozens of high school age people likely witnessed what led up to the shooting and want them to come forward with any information. Captain Ben Miller said the suspect was described to them as a black male anywhere between 16 and 20 years old, about 16 to 20 years old, standing 5-6 to 5-10 and around 200 pounds.

Police have set up a dedicated tipline for this investigation at 402-441-7333. If you choose to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.