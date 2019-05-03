LPD Identifies Two Victims of North Lincoln Double Shooting

Lincoln police identified the two people found dead in a home after an apparent shooting in North Lincoln as 48-year-old Adnan S. Almansouri and 35-year-old Rasha M. Khaled.

Lincoln Police are still investigating what led up to the disturbance.

When emergency crews arrived to the residence, they found 5 children from the home safe at a nearby neighbors. Those children, ranging in age from 3 to 14, are believed to have been in the residence when the shooting occurred. They’re in protective services right now.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.