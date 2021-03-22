LPD Identifies Murder Victim, Suspect In Deadly Weekend Shooting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 22)–New information released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning from Saturday night’s deadly shooting at an apartment building near 10th and “E” Streets has identified both the victim and suspect.
According to acting Police Chief Brian Jackson, Luis Noguera was wounded in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Noguera was found wounded in the hallway of the apartment building. The suspect, 52-year-old Timothy McPeek, has been arrested for second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Chief Jackson said McPeek lives in the same building as Noguera and both men were arguing before things turned physical. No other details were revealed, as the investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy on Noguera has been scheduled for Monday.
This is Lincoln’s second homicide of 2021 and if you have any other information about what happened in this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.