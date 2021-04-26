LPD Identifies Motorcyclist Killed In Weekend Crash
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A motorcyclist died in a crash over the weekend as he fled sheriff’s deputies.
Police Officer Erin Spilker on Monday said the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 77, between Warlick Boulevard and Yankee Hill Road in southwest Lincoln, killing 28-year-old Jacoby Wilcox of Lincoln. According to Spilker, Wilcox was fleeing Gage County Sheriff’s deputies and was speeding northbound on Highway 77 when the Nebraska State Patrol was informed of the pursuit.
Minutes later, two southbound troopers in separate vehicles spotted Wilcox’s motorcycle and were attempting to turn around when Wilcox crashed into the back of an SUV. Officials say the troopers tried to administer aid, but Wilcox died at the scene from his injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old woman, was not hurt and not under the influence.
Spilker says speed and narcotics are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.