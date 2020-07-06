      Weather Alert

LPD Identifies Homicide Victim And Provides Investigation Update

Jul 6, 2020 @ 12:20pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–The investigation continues into a shooting death early Saturday morning at a south Lincoln home, but on Monday morning, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister provided additional details in the case.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Gavin Hall of Lincoln.  According to Chief Bliemeister, shortly after 12:30am Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of South 40th Street, about a man shot inside a home.  Hall was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

Six people were at the home at the time and according to witnesses, Hall and his roommate, 18-year-old Zachariah Serna, were bantering back and forth.  Serna then went and grabbed a shotgun from his bedroom and walked towards Hall, eventually firing a shot that hit Hall in his head.

An autopsy on Sunday confirmed Hall died from that gunshot wound to the head.  Serna was arrested for manslaughter.

Blaze Events
Megadeth CANCELLED
5 months ago
FOZZY
7 months ago
Vampire Weekend – CANCELLED
10 months ago
Adelitas Way
5 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
5 months ago