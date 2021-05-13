LPD Identifies Driver Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In Northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–Lincoln Police have new details regarding Wednesday morning’s deadly crash at 70th and Cornhusker.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Thursday morning said that according to the initial investigation, a Ford Flex SUV southbound on 70th was approaching a red light, while a dump truck coming off the viaduct along westbound Cornhusker had the green light. Several witnesses said that the driver of the SUV, 24-year-old David McClain, violated the red traffic light and pulled out in front of the Mack truck. The collision spilled the contents of the Mack truck into the intersection, which required several hours to clear.
The driver of the Mack truck suffered pain to his left elbow, neck, and back due to the collision. McClain was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger, identified as 44-year-old Kristie L. Jones, was transported by LFR to a local area hospital and is currently in critical condition.
This investigation is ongoing.