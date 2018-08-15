It’s turning out to be a busy Wednesday for Lincoln Police, after two overnight cases involving a stabbing and drive-by with a BB gun.

KFOR News has learned the stabbing stemmed from a domestic disturbance around 3:30am Wednesday at a home near 46th and Calvert. Officers were still in the area, as of 6:30am Wednesday. No other details were available, other than the victim stab wound was considered non-life threatening.

Late Tuesday night, neighbors reported hearing what they thought were gunshots coming from a car slowly driving by near 5th and “C” streets. Initial reports show witnesses saw a car stop and mulitple shots being fired.

Turns out, someone fired a BB gun and damaged the exterior of the house, including siding, the front door and some windows.

So far, there are no suspects.

The post LPD Handling Reported Stabbing, BB Gun Drive-By Cases appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.