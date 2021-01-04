LPD: Fraud Scam Victimizes Lincoln Woman
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 4)–Lincoln Police are warning you about a fraud where someone spoofed LPD’s non-emergency phone number to scam a 21-year-old Lincoln woman.
Police on Sunday afternoon got a call from the woman, saying she got a call from the police non-emergency number with someone on the line telling her she had unpaid citations that needed to be taken care of or she would be arrested. Investigators say the woman was told by the caller to buy gift cards and give the serial numbers. The woman did and lost $1,300.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says whoever is doing this scam is using public information from traffic crash reports to target the victims. Bonkiewicz says LPD will never contact you to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested.
If you do get this type of call, contact LPD at 402-441-6000.