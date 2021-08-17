LPD Finds Stolen Goods, Drugs, Stolen Checks and Credits Cards During Burglary Call
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–Two people are in jail, after Lincoln Police found them late Monday afternoon breaking into a storage unit in the 1900 block of West “O” Street, which later led to drugs, forged checks and stolen credit cards.
Officer Erin Spilker says officers found 25-year-old Arnold Ngezaho and 19-year-old Torrien Harris trying to get into one of the units. Police contacted the person renting the unit, who said no one had permission to get into it or taking anything. A vehicle found nearby that Ngezaho and Harris arrived in had items that appeared to have been stolen from the storage unit. After getting consent, LPD found a bag with a syringe with meth inside of it and other drug paraphernalia.
A backpack belonging to Ngezaho had a glass pipe with meth residue and found four Hydrocodone pills and a large amount of stolen financial transaction devices including 42 credit cards, 28 checks, 11 ID cards, 7 social security cards, 3 birth certificates, and counterfeit $20 bills. Nine of the checks had been written out Ngezaho for a total of $3,119.85 and the others were found blank. Officers also located several tools located that would be used for committing burglary such as a crowbar, pliers, and bolt cutters.
When police first contacted Ngezaho he provided them with false information about his identity. Ngezaho was arrested for burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal impersonation, 2nd degree forgery, criminal possession of a blank financial transaction device, possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Harris was arrested for burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, 2nd degree forgery, criminal possession of a blank financial transaction device, possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.