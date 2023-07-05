LPD Finds Spent Shell Casing Near Area of Reported Gunfire

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–A spent 9mm shell casing was found in the street, after Lincoln Police received reports of gunfire late Tuesday night from the area of 3rd and Hartley.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers talked to a group of people who had been shooting off fireworks in the area. No damage consistent with gunfire has been found and no victims have been identified.

If you have information about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.