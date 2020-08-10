LPD Enforcing Shut Down of Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards, After Not Complying With Mask Mandate
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–The ongoing saga between the city of Lincoln and a local bowling alley and pool hall culminated on Saturday, with Lincoln Police enforcing the shutdown of the business.
Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards near 48th and Dudley was ordered a second time Thursday to close for violating the city’s mask mandate, then ticketed Friday when the business stayed open. Our media partner, 10/11 Now, talked to Police Captain Martin Fehringer on Saturday, who said Madsen’s will stay closed until it has something in writing to the health department about following guidelines of the direct health measure and it’s approved.
A handful of Madsen’s supporters gathered outside the business on Saturday to show their opposition to the shut down. One person said the bowling alley and pool hall is simply trying to operate a business.
Officials have said that employees at Madsen’s weren’t wearing face coverings, patrons were told that masks were optional and people weren’t far enough apart.