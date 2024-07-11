LPD, Crime Stoppers Hosting ‘Zoo Dun It’ at Lincoln Children’s Zoo Aug. 2

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers will be holding their 2nd annual ‘Zoo Dun It’ fundraiser.

It’s a 21-and-over event takes place on Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Tickets are $75 for individuals or $70 each if you purchase multiple. They include beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and food items, all served as you explore the zoo and investigate a crime alongside LPD crime scene and forensic units.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says proceeds from ticket sales support the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers program, which runs solely on donations. Last year, the program had one of the highest clearance rates of any Crime Stoppers program in the nation, with nearly a 50% success rate.