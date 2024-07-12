LPD Continues Search for Missing Lincoln Man

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–An 82-year-old Lincoln man is missing, after he was last seen around 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Police tell KFOR News David Glenn suffers from dementia and left driving in a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan, with Nebraska license plate number Y-N-A-1-1-6, with two Christ Lincoln Church stickers on the back. Glenn left the area east of 70th and Shamrock Road in east Lincoln. He’s a white male, with a gray beard, 5-7, 235 pounds, wearing a blue shirt with an eagle on the front and a bible verse on the back and gray pants.

If you see David Glenn, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.