LPD Continues Looking For Stolen Vehicles, Suspects Involved in a Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–A hit and run crash in north Lincoln from Monday morning remains under investigation and it appears two vehicles responsible may be linked to some recent auto theft reports.

Lincoln Police say it was just before 7am Monday when officers were called to 27th and Old Dairy Road about the hit and run. The victim told officers he was heading southbound on 27th Street and had a green light, when his truck was hit by another vehicle. Witnesses reported seeing a gold 2010 Honda Accord and a red Ford Focus leave a private drive on the east side of 27th Street, then taking off heading south where the Accord hit the southbound truck.

Captain Todd Kocian on Tuesday said witnesses reported seeing a black male in his teens with longer hair wearing tan clothing. He was seen heading southbound, running away from the crash scene, while the Focus continue heading south.

Kocian said it was later determined the Accord was reported stolen on March 28 from a home near Lewis Avenue and Superior Street and the Focus was also taken that same morning near 7th and Superior. Both vehicles at the time had been left warming up unoccupied.

The 51-year-old man injured in the crash was taken to a Lincoln hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

If you have information any of these cases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.