LPD Continues Looking For a Reported Stolen Car From Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 30)–Lincoln Police are looking for a car that was stolen just before 2pm Wednesday in the area of 36th and Huntington.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers talked to a 51-year-old man, who said an unknown man jumped out in front of him as he was driving at 33rd and Dudley. The suspect got into the car, a black 2002 Lexus GS300 sedan with Nebraska license plate number VFW935, indicating he needed a ride. Vollmer says the victim was on his way to pick up a friend in the area of 36th and Huntington at the time.

When the victim pulled up, the suspect hit him several times in the hip and rib areas and forced him out of the car. Vollmer says the victim wasn’t hurt.

The suspect then drove away in an unknown direction.

Vollmer says the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on this case or the whereabouts of the car, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.