LPD Continues Investigating Two Dog Poisoning Cases
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A couple of dog poisoning cases from mid to late May 2022 in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood are still under investigation.
On Friday, Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said one dog died, which prompted authorities to set up a security system to see who may be responsible for the poisoning in the 600 block of West “B” Street. It was on May 19, where a 3-year-old lab named Lyla was poisoned and had to be treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center. The other dog, a 5-year-old German Shepard named Vici, had died.
Sgt. Vollmer says Animal Control set up a game camera and on May 31, an unknown man walked up to the kennel and put in a can of food with some tongs. In the food were orange pellets of an unknown substance. That food sample was sent off to the Iowa State Veterinary Lab in an attempt to identify what type of contaminant is in orange pellet.
Click the link below to leave a tip on this case with Lincoln Crime Stoppers.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers Website