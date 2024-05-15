LPD Continues Investigating Two Armed Robberies from Monday Night

Two armed robberies about 10 minutes apart from each other in central Lincoln on Monday night are under investigation and Police need your help to see if these two cases are related.

Captain Todd Kocian says in the first case near 35th and Randolph, a 38-year-old man was walking when a gray car parked and three males got out, with one of them pointing a handgun at him, taking his backpack before ditching it a few blocks away.

Then over at 32nd and “J”, a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were held up by two people of similar description getting out of a gray car, as they were walking. A cellphone was taken, then thrown away as the suspects headed southbound.

In the first case by 35th and Randolph, Kocian said the three suspects were described as black males about 16 to 22-years-old, but couldn’t get a clothing description. But the two victims at 32nd and “J” said the two suspects were described as black males, about 13 to 25-years-old, one wearing a red sweatshirt and the other a black sweatshirt.

If you have information on these two robberies, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.