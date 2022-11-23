LPD Continues Investigating The Rash of Auto Thefts From Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–A string of auto thefts across Lincoln on Tuesday continues to be under investigation.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says the first call came late Tuesday afternoon from a parking lot off of 27th and Capitol Parkway, where a vehicle left unlocked and running was taken and hit a parked truck before the suspects took off on foot. Kocian says the suspects got back into a stolen Volkswagon Jetta, that was taken earlier in the day from NW 6th and West Butler.

An hour later, officers were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of North 26th on another stolen vehicle involved in an accident.

Captain Kocian says the 38-year-old victim said he left his vehicle, a white 2011 GMC Acadia valued at $25,000, running while he went inside the business. Inside the vehicle were his 3 children and their grandmother, all sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. Two males in their 20s with face masks on got in and started to drive away, not realizing people were inside. The woman yelled at them and startled them, causing the vehicle to hit a building that left $8,000 damage.

An hour after that, police were called to a smoke shop off of 31st and “O” about an auto theft, where someone took off in an unlocked red 2015 Chrysler 200 with Nebraska plate number U-N-F 9-5-5 that was left running and hasn’t been found.

Kocian says the Volkwagon Jetta originally taken was later found abandoned at 30th and Apple. He reminds you to lock your vehicles up and not leave them running, if you have to go inside any business.