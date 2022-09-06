LPD Continues Investigating a Shooting at Central Lincoln McDonald’s Restaurant From Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are still investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning outside the McDonald’s near 48th and “R” Street.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers talked to a 20-year-old victim, who said he was standing the parking lot when he was attacked and assaulted by unknown males. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he’s in critical but stable condition.

A 21-year-old witness also reported what happened but no arrests have been made.

If you have information on this shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.