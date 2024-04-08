LPD Cited NU Volleyball Player for DUI Early Friday

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray goes for a kill against Kentucky's Azhani Tealer (15) and Reagan Rutherford (10) in Sunday night's match at the Devaney Sports Center. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics/Communications) VB vs Kentucky

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 8)–Lincoln Police early Friday morning cited a member of the Nebraska volleyball team for DUI following a traffic stop in the area of UNL’s City Campus.

According to LPD Captain Todd Kocian, an SUV driven by 19-year-old Harper Murray was driving east on Vine Street between 16th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway breaking several traffic laws. When officers made the stop, they suspected that Murray was driving under the influence. A breath test registered Murray’s blood-alcohol content at .169, which is more than two times the legal limit. Kocian says officers found Murray to be in possession of a fake ID and she did not comply with several directives during the investigation.

Murray was cited and released for first offense DUI, careless driving, minor in possession, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a fake ID.

Murray was among the 20 players recently announced that were named to the USA Volleyball Under 21 National Team this summer.