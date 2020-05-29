LPD Chief Issues Statement After Reviewing Video Minneapolis Man’s Death In Police Custody
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–The news of George Floyd, who died on Monday while in custody of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, has caused outrage from the general public and others in the law enforcement community. Video shows Floyd pinned to the ground by an officer who put his knee into Floyd’s neck.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has review the video and the department issued the following statement on his behalf on Friday morning.
“The Lincoln Police Department wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd. This incident has fractured not only the relationship between Minneapolis residents and their police department, but potentially every police-community relationship in the country.
Chief Bliemeister has reviewed the available video of the Minneapolis police officers involved in this incident. Notably, the tactics witnessed in the video are in direct contrast to our use of control training and policies. But more importantly, the actions of those officers violate our oath to protect, serve, and uphold the dignity of all residents. Our policies demand that our officers intervene when they witness another employee violating our procedures and values, including violations of our use of control tactics.
Police misconduct—especially that which results in injury or death—is the greatest threat to the public’s trust in the police. The policing profession cannot exist without community partnerships, and community
partnerships cannot exist without mutual respect, dignity, and dialogue involving all members of a community. We believe police departments must take the first step in establishing a respectful and collaborative relationship with their communities.
Our department will continue to work tirelessly to maintain and improve our relationship with the Lincoln community, and in particular, our communities of color. Fair and impartial policing is the driving principle that guides our decisions on hiring, training, supervising, and holding officers accountable for their actions. It is also the principle that guides our decisions involving policing strategies and use of control tactics.
The Lincoln Police Department is committed to serving every member of our community. We will strive to ensure that dignity and respect define every interaction between our police officers and our community members, even during incidents involving use of control and arrest. ”
At least one Minneapolis Police officer has now been charged with 3rd-degree murder and more charges may be forthcoming. Other officers involved are still under investigation.