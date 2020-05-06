LPD Arrests Woman Wanting To Use Teen In Capturing Sex Offenders
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–A 39-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of child abuse, after Lincoln Police said she assaulted a teen and planned to use two girls to catch sex traffickers out in Las Vegas.
A probable cause affidavit shows Amy Schellhorn was arrested following a report of an assault of a minor. The 16-year-old daughter of the person who filed the report was assaulted by Schellhorn, according to court records. The 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl told police they were with Schellhorn in a car when she got mad, hit the 16-year-old and tried to kick both girls out of a moving car. Both victims also say Schellhorn wanted to use them in Las Vegas to catch sex traffickers by working undercover.
Court documents say Schellhorn apparently told the victim she would be paid $500,000 to participate. Schellhorn was arrested on Monday and charged with child abuse.