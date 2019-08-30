LPD Arrests Woman That Shot A Man Trying To Steal From Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR August 30)–An arrest has been made in connection to an August 1 theft and shots fired call inside the Kwik Shop at 56th and Holdrege.
The person who fired the gun, 38-year-old Shelby Jones of Lincoln, was arrested Friday morning for first-degree assault, following the investigation into he shooting that wounded 22-year-old Tilian Tilian.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on Friday said the investigation shows Tilian had just tried stealing two bottles of liquor, when the store clerk tried to restrain him so he wouldn’t leave. Jones, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, was a customer and saw what was happening and got in between the door and Tilian. Once Tilian broke free from the clerk and ran out the door, Jones shot him leaving a wound the back of an arm.
The employee was outside, too, but not wounded.
Evidence and video surveillance indicated that Tilian was trying to run away from the property when he was shot. He was treated and later released from a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Jones is in jail and will be appear in court soon.
Chief Bliemeister says no citations have been issued yet against Tilian, but are forthcoming after they complete the full investigation.