LPD Arrests Two People In Separate Deadly Crashes

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Two arrests on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Lincoln Police did follow ups to a couple of unrelated fatal crashes in the past month or so.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, whose eastbound car turned in front of a westbound motorcycle at 35th and Cornhusker on August 29. Captain Todd Kocian said officers noticed Kelly showed signs of impairment and a drug-recognition exam was conducted.

“Toxicology reports later confirmed the presence of marijuana,” Kocian said. “Kelly was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and DUI.”

Kelly’s vehicle was eastbound and hit a westbound motorcyclist, 29-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, as she was turning. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another arrest was made on Tuesday, this one for the Sept. 5 fatality crash at Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street. The driver was identified by witnesses as 22-year-old Dylan Will of Lincoln. Captain Kocian says Will, who was later identified as the driver, was not at the scene when police arrived.

“He (Will) returned to the scene about 30 minutes later and denied being the driver involved in the crash,” Kocian said.

Will was trying to pass another northbound vehicle on Cotner Boulevard right before the crash into a tree. Kocian said 25-year-old Yousef Al-Waeli was a passenger in the backseat and died from his injuries.

Will was arrested for manslaughter and leaving the scene.