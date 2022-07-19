LPD Arrests Two People For Making Threats, Possessing Drugs
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–Two people are in jail, after they followed two other people around southwest Lincoln and allegedly threatened them on Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police say the victims, a 51-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, waived down an officer in front of the Hall of Justice at 575 South 10th Street just after 3:30pm Monday and reported they were threatened by some unknown people and followed from Pioneers Park until they arrived in front of the downtown police headquarters.
While at Pioneers Park, the victims told investigators they exchanged words with a man and woman in a red car. The victims left and were followed around the southwest part of Lincoln by the other two people. The female victim reported that the man in the red vehicle pointed what looked like a handgun at their vehicle.
With a partial license plate number provided, members of the Fugitive Task Force tracked down and contacted 34-year-old Christopher Fleming and 21-year-old Allyssa Dean around 6pm Monday. Both Fleming and Dean were arrested without incident. Fleming was put in jail for terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance, while Dean was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and disturbing the peace.
The reported handgun turned out to be a laser pointer.