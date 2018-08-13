Two more arrests have been made in the burglary of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost’s Lincoln home last month.

Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News that 20-year-old Andrew Williams was arrested and put in jail, while a 16-year old male has been lodged at the Youth Attention Center.

A 17-year old female was also arrested last week in connection with the burglary.

Investigators have recovered several pairs of shoes but are still working to recover other stolen items.

The post LPD Arrests Two More People In Burglary At Frost Home appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.