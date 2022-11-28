LPD Arrests Three People From Omaha In Catalytic Converter Theft

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Lincoln Police on Saturday arrested three people from Omaha after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle northeast of 27th and Sheridan Boulevard.

Captain Todd Kocian on Monday said they received calls around 10am Saturday from the area of 16th and Otoe about two males getting out an SUV and checking door handles of parked vehicles. A license plate number given to LPD determined that SUV was stolen out of Omaha.

Officers later found the SUV in the parking lot of the U-Stop off of 21st and “K” Streets, where 21-year-old Kyaw Wah was inside. Two other males, 22-year-old Than Tun and a 17-year-old male, were inside the U-Stop. Officers found a catalytic converter and a reciprocating saw. The converter was taken from a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe in the 2900 block of Plymouth.

Tun and Wah were arrested for theft by receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools, but Tun was also arrested for criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

The 17-year-old was put at the Youth Assessment Center for theft by receiving and having burglar tools.