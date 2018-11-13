LPD Arrests Teen After Becoming Confrontational Following Assault

An 18-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly threw a razor blade at an officer.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Police say around 6 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a disturbance near 56th and Vine, where they contacted Keaton Meyers, who became confrontational and threatened to assault them.

Meyers ran from the area and tried to climb over a fence, but was unsuccessful, and then tried to throw a razor blade at one of the officer, according to LPD.

Officers spoke to Meyers for approximately 10 minutes to de-escalate the situation, and Meyers was eventually taken into custody, police said.

Meyers was arrested for 3rd-degree assault and resisting arrest.  He’s accused of assaulting his 15-year-old sister.

