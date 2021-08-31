LPD Arrests Suspect In Monday Morning Stabbing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–Lincoln Police captured the man believed to have stabbed a 20-year-old man in the back following an argument early Monday morning near 14th and “C”.
According to Officer Erin Spilker, the fight was over a bike that 19-year-old Ibsa Mohamed took without permission. A fight ensued, which led to the 20-year-old being stabbed in the back. Mohamed was taken to jail several hours later, after he was seen picking a lock to an apartment near 10th and “C” and arrested on a warrant, plus drug paraphernalia and possession of burglars tools.
Officers found out at the jail about Mohamed’s involvement in the assault. Mohamed was also arrested for 1st-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
The victim remains hospitalized with non life-threatening, but serious injuries.