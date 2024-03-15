LPD Arrests Second Suspect in Stabbing Outside North Lincoln Bar

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–Lincoln Police have made a second arrest in the Mar. 9 stabbing outside of Lil’ Risky Bar and Grill off of Bair Avenue and Superior Street.

Arrest records show 25-year-old Eleazar Morales was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Police weren’t able to give an update on the 36-year-old victim’s condition as of Friday morning, but the man is expected to survive.

While investigating at the bar, police said that 38-year-old Joel Martinez was identified as a participant in the attack. He’s accused of helping Morales.