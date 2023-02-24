LPD Arrests Man Suspected of Firing Shot Toward Another Man During Argument

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–Gunfire late Thursday afternoon in west Lincoln, where a group of people were fighting over a previously stolen backpack.

Police were called to the 5900 block of West “O” Street, where officers talked to a 26-year-old man who reported that as the argument continued one of the other men involved, 22-year-old Luis Candelero Calderon, pulled out a shotgun and fired into the ground close to the victim.

Officers contacted Candelero Calderon and he was taken into custody without incident. He was put in jail for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

No reports of any injuries.