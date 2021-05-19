LPD Arrests Man Involved In Five-Hour Standoff At Northeast Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–A 27-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he allegedly been making threats toward construction workers at an apartment complex near 46th and Huntington on Tuesday night.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says investigators talked to a 23-year-old woman, who said her boyfriend, later identified as Nathaniel Tromblee, had been harassing construction workers and told him to leave them alone. Tromblee then shoved the woman into a wall and a 35-year-old man who was one of the construction workers, told officers Tromblee had been telling them he would fight and kill them.
Bonkiewicz says at one point, Tromblee showed a 9mm handgun and pointed it at the construction workers. One witness gave police a video that captured Tromblee shouting during the incident.
Once Police were called, Tromblee barricaded himself in the apartment and SWAT team members were brought in to help officers. After five hours of negotiations, Tromblee came out of the apartment and was taken into custody.
Tromblee was arrested for felony terroristic threats and domestic assault.