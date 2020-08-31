LPD Arrests Man In String of Car Vandalism Cases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–A 19-year-old was arrested over the weekend, following a string of vandalism reports in central Lincoln.
Noah Marlin was found by police near 30th and “T” Streets with injuries to his hand and nose. According to investigators, Marlin was seen to be kicking out windshields and walking on cars in the area on Saturday afternoon. Police say Marlin tried to run away from officers, but he was taken into custody, just before he got inside a home.
Witnesses identified Marlin as the person doing the vandalism to cars and damaging church windows at Sacred Heart School.
He was arrested for five counts of vandalism and refusing to comply.