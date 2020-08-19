LPD Arrests Man For Having Stolen Gun, Following Foot Chase
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is accused of having a stolen handgun and was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon, after he was seen by officers and he started to run away from them.
Officer Erin Spilker says plain clothes officers were following up on information they received about 21-year-old Tyler Vercher having a stolen gun. Spilker says Vercher is not allowed to have any guns, due to previous convictions.
Officers found Vercher, who then took off running from the apartment complex. Investigators also saw he had a gun in the waistband of his pants. Vercher continued to run away, as officers yelled for him to drop the gun. Spilker says officers reported Vercher had dropped the gun while running away.
The chase continued onto Superior Street where Vercher was stopped. Vercher continued to refuse to comply with the investigator’s directions and physically resisted being arrested. Spilker says Vercher broke away from the investigator and tried jumping over a boat trailer hitch of a vehicle in the lane of traffic. The investigator was able to gain control of Vercher and place him into custody.
The firearm that Vercher had discarded was a loaded Ruger 9mm that was reported stolen on June 12th from a vehicle in Lincoln.
Vercher was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.