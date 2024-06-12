LPD Arrests Man For Having Defaced Gun

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–Police arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday evening at a northeast Lincoln home, when he allegedly revealed he had a handgun during an incident.

Captain Todd Kocian on Wednesday said officers were called around 8pm Tuesday to a home near 57th and Ballard, where a man said a woman he knew showed up to collect money and a video game system. The victim refused and the woman called some friends, including Derrick Conley, who showed up a short time later and soon revealed he had a handgun in his waistband. Conley apparently put the gun back in his vehicle, but was later found in plain view by officers when they arrived.

A 9mm handgun, with an extended magazine, was found with a device converting it to fully automatic and the gun had no serial number. Officers arrested Conley for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a machine gun and disturbing the peace. No one was hurt.