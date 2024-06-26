LPD Arrests Man Following Weapons Threat at NE Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–A 24-year-old Lincoln man is accused of threatening another man with a gun and was later arrested at a central Lincoln convenience store.

LPD Public Information Manager Erika Thomas says officers were first called just before 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to a home near 64th and Adams, where John Thompson III allegedly made threats with the gun. Thompson was later tracked down to the Kwik Shop parking lot off of 44th and “O”. Thomas says officers approached an SUV, where Thompson was standing next to the open driver’s side door. Thompson allegedly didn’t comply with commands and as he was getting back into the vehicle, officers took him to the ground and arrested him.

A black handgun, which later was determined to be an air gun, was found in the driver’s seat. A preliminary breath test found that Thompson was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.