LPD Arrests Man Connected To Saturday Stabbing At North Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–A 21-year-old man is now in jail for the Saturday afternoon stabbing of two people at a home near 40th and Colfax.
Lincoln Police say Keagan Webber is accused of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators say two people tried to take Webber’s girlfriend to safety because they thought he was hurting her. Police say Webber found both victims and cut them.
Injuries are not life-threatening.