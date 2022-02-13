LPD arrests man after finding handgun in vehicle search
LINCOLN, Neb. (Feb. 13, 2022 – KFOR) – An early morning traffic stop in downtown Lincoln on Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a man for DUI and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
33-year-old Arturo Raya was seen driving the wrong way on 14th Street just before 2:30 am on Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop near 14th and P Street, at which point officers saw open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.
Officers took Raya into custody on suspicion of DUI, and a search of the vehicle yielded a 9 mm handgun. Raya is prohibited from owning a handgun due to a prior felony.
Raya was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he faces charges for a third-offense DUI and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.