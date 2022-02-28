      Weather Alert

LPD Arrests Lincoln Man For Buying Items Using Counterfeit Money

Feb 28, 2022 @ 12:41pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–About $1,700 worth of counterfeit money of various denominations was used at 10 Lincoln businesses between Feb. 13 and Feb. 23, where purchases were made of minimal value and getting legitimate bills for change.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says they eventually arrested 27-year-old Austin Barrett, after surveillance video from several Lincoln businesses showed him allegedly using the fake money to make purchases, including gift cards.

Barrett was arrested for 10 counts of first-degree forgery.

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
6 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
6 months ago
PUSCIFER
2 weeks ago
Welcome to Rockville
3 months ago
WAGE WAR
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On