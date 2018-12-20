LPD Arrests Lincoln Man After Gun Was Pulled Out During Road Rage Incident

It could have been worse, but thankfully no one was hurt in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon outside the Red Fox on West “O” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR News News 34-year-old Stephen Vera apparently cut off another driver heading westbound. The victim pulled into the Red Fox lot and Vera followed him.

Captain Dale says both men got out of their cars and Vera allegedly pulled out a gun, pressing it against the victim’s neck. After threatening to kill him, Vera got in his car and left.

Later on, Vera showed back up to the Red Fox, where officers arrested him for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Captain Dale said the 36-year-old victim wasn’t hurt.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Frost and Company Sign 23 for National Signing Day Nebraska Population Nears 2M, Grows by 1 Thousand Incident at Lincoln McDonald’s Leads to Drug Bust Former Guard Pleads Guilty to Sneaking Drugs into Tecumseh Prison Prison Inmate Dies At Nebraska State Penitentiary HUSKER FOOTBALL: National Letter of Intent Signing Day For 2019 Recruiting Class