LPD Arrests Another Drunk Driver After He Ended Up Hitting A Building
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–Lincoln Police dealt with another drunk driving case, after a car ended up hitting a building near 16th and “F” early Friday morning.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Ethan Dennis of Lincoln was in the parking lot and hit a fence and dumpster, before ending up on the west side of an apartment building, causing a total of $15,000 in damage.
Dennis had his BAC tested at point-1-6-8. He was arrested for DUI and negligent driving.